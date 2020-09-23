Arline Mikullitz (Mathiau) formerly of East Hartford and South Windsor, CT and Leesburg, FL widow of Fred Mikullitz passed away Sunday September 20, 2020. Arline was born December 22, 1923 in Biddeford, Maine to the late Arthur and Florence (Beaupre) Mathiau. She was also predeceased by her sons Brian and Wayne, Grandson Timothy Mikullitz, four brothers, and three sisters. She is survived by Daughters in Law Cheryl Mikullitz and Kimberley Mikullitz Vujs, 3 Grandsons Craig Mikullitz and his wife Robin, Jacob Mikullitz, and David Mikullitz and his wife Caitlin, 3 Granddaughters Jennifer Ingerson and her husband Bryan, Jessica Thompson and her husband John, and Brianne Mikullitz, 4 Great Grandchildren Connor, Brian, Shea, and Timothy. Visitation will be Thursday September 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford CT. Burial will be immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford CT. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial donations to Brain Injury Association of America, PO Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116-7416.



