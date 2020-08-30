Arline Ruth (Johnson) McKnerney, 86, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Thomas McKnerney Sr. DDS. Born January 31, 1934 in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth (Lowrie) Johnson. Arline was a registered nurse for most of her life and was employed by Manchester Hospital, Southington Public Schools and Cheshire Convalescent Home, from which she retired. She is survived by her three sons, Thomas McKnerney Jr. and wife Laura, Paul McKnerney and wife Dawn all of Southington and Kevin McKnerney and wife Hilary of Columbia; 6 grandchildren, Shawn, Brandon, Devin, Kaitlyn, Reilly and Maggie; brother-in-law, Joseph Stiano and several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by three brothers, Normand, Kenneth, Stanley and a sister-in-law Sophie Johnson. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held for the family. There are no calling hours. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com