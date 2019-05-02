Arline T. (Sala) Roche, 86, of Manchester, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on May 14, 1932 in Queens, NY one of four children of the late Nicholas and Anna Sala. Arline was raised in Ozone Park, NY attended local schools there until she married. She then moved to Manchester where she resided over 61 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed for over twenty-five years by the State of Connecticut. Arline enjoyed traveling and had been on over 40 cruises throughout her life. She is survived by her three children; Ronald "Ron" Roche of Houston, TX, Kathy Ann Roche and Valerie Roche both of Manchester, her three grandchildren; Audrey, Derek and Kyle and five adored great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Arline was predeceased by her twin sister Elaine Czarnecki and two brothers Anthony and Nicholas Sala. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, May 4, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019