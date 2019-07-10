Arlington R. "Al" Semmler, husband of the late Ann (Hillen) Semmler, died peacefully with the knowledge of how well-loved he was by so many on July 7, 2019. Al was born to Reinhold and Emma (Lindeman) Semmler on May 10, 1927 in Delmont, South Dakota. In Oct. of 1945 he was inducted into the Army and trained as a medic. As fate would have it, he was stationed at Avon Old Farms Convalescent Hospital (Avon Old Farms School was used at the time as a rehabilitation facility for blinded soldiers) and it was there he was to meet the love of his life-a Traveler's Insurance gal named Ann Hillen. The girls were regularly brought to the hospital for dances. Al was standing in the window looking out over the drive and when he saw her get off the bus proclaimed she was the girl he'd marry. They were married on July 26, 1947. After living in Hartford and working at Royal Typewriter for 2 years, Al took his family, which was now increased by one (their daughter Elizabeth), and moved back to South Dakota to once again farm until 1953. Moving back to Connecticut, the family settled in Plainville, CT where Al worked for many years at The Plainville Lumber and Coal Co. He reinvented himself when in his 70's and went to work for Appell Drug and Rite Aid becoming a pharmacy tech at the age of 75. Al always had a "project" and loved to invent more efficient ways of getting things accomplished. He was very proud of having been Commander of the American Legion Brock Barnes Post #33 many times and on every patriotic holiday would don his American Legion Past Commander hat. Al has been a resident of Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation since 2008 during which time he became the resident gardener and mailman spreading warmth and cheer and making many friends. During his final days he would repeatedly ask his daughter to tell his "family" at Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation how much he loved them and appreciated all they had done for him. His gardens there are a living testament to his beautiful spirit. Al and his "grand-dog" Kermit, who used to ride on his walker to visit residents and staff bringing cheer to all, are together again joining his beloved Ann. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Coburn Brighenti, son-in-law John Brighenti, one sister Annetta Heckenlaible of Mitchell, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his nephew and godson, Robert Hillen, of Southington, CT. He was predeceased by his parents; 6 brothers (Edwin, Eltor, Helmuth, Richard, Harold, and Herman) and two nephews, Larry and Rick Semmler. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, Connecticut at 11 AM on July 16, 2019. Full military honors will be accorded following the funeral mass. Burial will be private. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville has been entrusted with care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's memory to The Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Resident Council Fund c/o The Bloomfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 355 Park Ave., Bloomfield (please note: for Al's garden) or a charity of the donor's choosing. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019