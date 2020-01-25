Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
the home of Eric and Sam Levine
Arlyne Hershenson Obituary
Arlyne (Greenberg) Levine Hershenson, 90 years of age, of Bloomfield, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was the wife of Herbert M. Hershenson and the late Dr. Robert G. Levine, and the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Segall) Greenberg. Arlyne was born in Hartford, raised her family in West Hartford, and also lived in Avon and Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Arlyne was a graduate of Weaver High in Hartford and received her undergraduate degree from University of Connecticut. While raising her three sons, she earned her Masters of Social Work at UCONN. She then began a career as a social worker with the East Hartford Public Schools, where she worked for more than 20 years. Arlyne always had a special passion for art, and one of her favorite pastimes was visiting museums, especially in New York City. She was also an avid tennis player who played well into her eighties, competing with opponents half her age. In addition to always enjoying time with her family, Arlyne also had a wonderful network of friends. Arlyne leaves behind her beloved husband Herbert, her three sons, Dr. Eric Levine and his wife Sam of Avon; Larry Levine and his wife Alice of Brookfield, CT; and Richard Levine of New York, NY; 14 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. She was predeceased by her brother Bennett Greenberg, and her sisters, Regina Heller and Miriam Ballot. We want to thank the wonderful staff at Caleb Hitchcock Health Center at Duncaster for all the loving care and attention they gave Arlyne. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT., followed by interment in the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT. The family will receive relatives and friends at the home of Eric and Sam Levine, immediately following the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Duncaster Foundation, 40 Loeffler Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Arlyne, please visit www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 25, 2020
