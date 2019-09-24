Home

Armand J. Cote


1943 - 2019
Armand J. Cote Obituary
Armand J. Cote, 76, of Madawaska Maine, beloved husband of the late Patricia Cote, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1943 in Madawaska, son of the late Leonard and Carolyn Cote. Armand served in the U.S. Army and moved to Connecticut to make his living as a fireman and working at Dunbar Armored Security until his retirement. He moved back to Maine in the early 2000's to be closer to his children. Armand was an avid New York Yankee fan and also enjoyed the outdoors. He leaves behind one daughter Karen Cote of British Columbia, and one son Keith Cote and his wife Wendy of Madawska. He is also survived by siblings, Regginold Cote, Gerard Cote, Claude Cote, Romeo Cote, Donald Cote, and David Cote. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Velare Cote, Fernandez Cote, Anita Cote, Constance Roy, Rolland Cote, Bernard Cote, Claudette LaBelle, Joan Cote, and Marcel Cote. There will be a Celebration of his Life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 6-9 at the Grand Isle Community Center. On Friday, September 27, 2019 there will be a Memorial Mass at 10:00 at St. Gerard Church in Grand Isle.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
