Armand John Valliere, age 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Port Saint Lucie, Florida after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.Armand was born in New Britain, CT on June 22, 1939 to the late John E. Valliere and Irene (Brulotte) Valliere. On March 2, 1957 he married his loving wife Laurel J. (Lang) Valliere. They moved to Burlington, CT in 1965 where he lived and raised his family. He retired in 2006 to Port Saint Lucie, FL and Ogunquit, ME.Armand attended New Britain High School and served in the National Guards for 11 years where he was a sharp shooter. He worked as a welder for over 48 years at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft and Dynamic Metal Products in Manchester, CT. Armand was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and also enjoyed watching UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball. He also enjoyed traveling, cruises in the Caribbean, and he loved WWII documentaries and movies. He was an expert on WWII and was thrilled to travel to Normandy, France with his family. He also had a passion for World Geography and for military aircraft and had attended many airshows. He was a member of the Elizabeth Eaton Catholic Church in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Besides spending winters in Florida, Armand loved his summers in Ogunquit, Maine with his large loving family. He loved long walks on the beach, floating down the river with his grandkids, cookouts and happy hours in the backyard. His family meant the world to him. His children and grandchildren adored him. He was known fondly as "Bup" to all the grandkids and their friends. He will be etched forever in our hearts and we will miss him immensely.Besides his wife of 62 years, he leaves his four daughters: Terry and John Ciquera of Bristol, CT; Lori and John Kutsukos of South Glastonbury, CT; Lisa and Craig Baldwin of Reno, NV; Patti and Robb Yenulonis of Las Vegas, NV; his two sons; David Valliere of Collinsville, CT and Gregg and Hilary Valliere of New Hartford, CT; his loving grandchildren Brian (Cindy) Stranahan, Amy (David) Farrell, Kristina & Jack Kutsukos, Deven, Kai, & Tiana Valliere, Sorelle & Trent Valliere, Armand Baldwin and his great-granddaughter Lila Stranahan as well as step grandchildren and several adoring nieces and nephews. Armand was predeceased by his sisters Edna Dauphin and Rita Piclardi, and his brothers Donald and Ronald Valliere.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Tuesday (April 2) from 5:00-8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday (April 3) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 145 Main St., Unionville, CT. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary