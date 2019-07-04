Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
West Hartford, CT
Armando Serrano Obituary
Armando Serrano, 30, beloved husband of Shannon and father of Aidan, Madison, and Harper, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2019. Born to Angel and Aurora in Anchorage, AK, he grew up in West Hartford, CT alongside his two younger brothers, Angel and Alejandro. After graduating from Conard H.S. he proudly joined the U.S. Army where he served over six years including a tour to Afghanistan. He enjoyed his work as a parts specialist at GMC and volunteering with his son's Boy Scout troop. Calling hours will be Friday, (July 5), from 5-7 p.m. at Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave, West Hartford, CT. The funeral will be Friday, (July 12), at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 4, 2019
