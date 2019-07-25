Armida (Santilli) Pace, 85, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019, where she was greeted by heavenly angels and into the arms of her adored late husband, Tiberio R. Pace. Born in Pratola Peligna, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on July 4, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Antonietta (Gualtieri) Santilli. She moved to the United States in 1948 with her family. She met her beloved husband, Tiberio at the Feast of the Madonna Della Libera in 1955. They married in October that same year and would raise four children. Together, Armida and Tiberio owned and operated Modern Fashion Dress Co. for 25 years until Tiberio's passing in 1995. They found joy in spending time together, with their family and most of all with their grandchildren. Armida had a very strong faith in God, something that carried her greatly after the sudden passing of her beloved husband. She found great strength and comfort in her faith. She was a devoted member of the Church of the Incarnation, serving as a Minister of Holy Communion for 20 years, which she was so proud of. A kind, generous, compassionate person, Armida enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking and spending time with her large family and her friends. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Incarnation Women's Club and Prayer Shawl Ministry, Pratolana Mutual Benefit Society, Young Italian American Association, Women's Travel and Transportation Club, a faithful communicant of both Corpus Christi Church and the Church of the Incarnation and an active supporter of the Holy Family Monastery. Left to honor Armida and remember her great love are her four children, Mirella D'Antonio and her husband Ed, Renato Pace and his wife Monica, Debra Zocco, with whom she resided, and her husband Paul, Sr. and Marco Pace and his wife Maria, all of Wethersfield. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Melissa D'Antonio and partner Mark Salvesen, Michael D'Antonio, Paul Zocco, Jr. and wife Taylor, Joseph Zocco and fiancée Sara Luiz, Evan Pace, Colin Pace, Kassandra Armida Pace and Ryan Pace, as well as two sisters whom she adored, Ines Giansiracusa and her husband Gino of Hartford and Ivana Cieri of Wethersfield and three sisters-in-law, Laura Santilli of Laval, Canada, Luciana Treviso and her husband John of Newington and Maria Pace of Newington, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Terzina DellaFiore and her husband Luigi, four brothers-in-law, Marzolino Pace, Giose Cieri, Emidio Santilli and Aldo Pace and his wife Nina. Armida's enduring love and memory will continue on in the hearts of her loved ones. The family will receive relatives, friends and others whose lives Armida touched on Thursday (July 25th) from 4 – 7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Funeral Services will depart at 9:15 a.m. on Friday (July 26th) from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Entombment will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations in Armida's memory may be made to the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield, CT 06109. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019