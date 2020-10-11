Arnold Dean Cutkomp,90, husband of the late JoEllen (Broshar) Cutkomp, of West Hartford, passed away October 2, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born an Iowa farm boy on May 4, 1930 in Columbus Junction, IA, son of the late Chester and Gladys (Jennings) Cutkomp. Arnold graduated high school at 17 and moved to Washington DC and joined the FBI. After two years, he moved back to Iowa to work at the Iowa Bureau of Investigation. It was there Arnold met JoEllen and they eloped on New Years Eve, 1950. Together they had three sons, Bruce, Mark and Barry. After retiring from law enforcement, he joined the Hartford Insurance Company, in the Claims Department. Arnold's career with The Hartford took him from DesMoines, IA to Sioux City, Wethersfield, CT, St. Louis and back to Wethersfield until his retirement in 1991 after 36 years. He and JoEllen returned to the family farm in Iowa in 1992 to enjoy their retirement years. In 2012, they once again returned to Wethersfield and JoEllen passed away later that year. Arnold spent the last seven years in West Hartford, with the aide of his "roomie" and companion Ms. Sheila. He had a love of aviation, earning his pilot's license as a young man and flew the rest of his life. He was extremely proud of his Mooney 201 airplane and later his hobby aircraft, an Aeronca Champ. In 1949, Arnold, his father Chester and uncle Jefferson started a family tradition (unbeknownst to them) of attending The Kentucky Derby. That tradition continues today, with family from around the globe meeting in Louisville, KY each year for the first Saturday in May and A Run For The Roses. He leaves his three sons, Bruce Cutkomp and his wife Mary, Mark Cutkomp and his wife Nancy and Barry Cutkomp and his wife Virginia, 10 grandchildren, Vicki and John Griffin, Rebecca Cutkomp and Kevin Oulundsen, Alyson and Dan Fernandez, Bruce Cutkomp, Jr, Casey and Devin Krevetski, Corey and Nate Viniconis, Mark and Libby Cutkomp, Jr., Leiah Cutkomp, Aubree and Alex Kammler and Brett Cutkomp. Arnold will also be fondly remembered by 6 great-grandchildren, Nolan and Declan Griffin, Connor Krevetski, Teddy Cutkomp, and Everett and Eden Kammler, his brother Doran Cutkomp and his wife Peg as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral arrangements will be private, as Arnold, JoEllen and their boys will make one last trip to Columbus Junction, where they will be laid to rest together. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
.