Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth El Cemetery
51 Jackson St.
Avon, CT
Arnold Joel Eisenfeld M.D.


1936 - 2019
Arnold Joel Eisenfeld M.D. Obituary
Arnie, 83, of North Haven, CT, died November 30, Louisville, CO. He was born July 26, 1936, to Bessie and Harry Eisenfeld in Pittsburgh, PA. Arnie married Nancy Adler in 1960. He was valedictorian at Washington & Jefferson College and Yale Medical School. Arnie was a Yale Medical School faculty member and an internal medical specialist in pharmacology and OB/Gyn Arnie was a brilliant physician and research scientist. He leaves an adoring family; wife Nancy, Louisville, CO; son Michael (Erin) Eisenfeld, Farmington NM; daughter Susan (Scott) Ryder, Boulder, CO; grandchildren Johanna, Mia, Max, and Danielle; brother Leonard (Vicki) Eisenfeld, West Hartford, CT; sister in law Sally (Perry) Schoenecker, Kirkwood, MO. Thank you to Arnie's caregivers including; Shirley Carter, Beulah Edge, Kate Russell, Whitney Center, Balfour, and Hospice. A graveside service will occur at 1PM on Friday, December 6 at Beth El Cemetery 51 Jackson St. Avon, CT. Funeral arrangements by Weinstein Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Childhaven Foundation 807 West Apache St. Farmington, N.M. 87401 www.childhavennm.org.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
