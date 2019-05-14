Unionville, CT Arnold M. Waite, 82, died peacefully on May 12, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven.Arnie was born on July 19, 1936 a son of the late Arnold B. and Ethel (Yanosy) Waite. He grew up on Hoadley Street in Naugatuck, and he and his family attended Hillside Covenant Church. He began working at Talevi's Furniture Store in Naugatuck and remained in the furniture business his entire career, retiring from J.C. Penney. Arnie was U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran, a member of the Wheeler Plainville Y.M.C.A., a member of the Lions Club and a member of the Burlington Men's Club. He was a loyal N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and UConn Huskies fan. Arnie was an avid horseracing fan who especially loved his annual trips to Saratoga Racetrack. Arnie is survived by his daughter, Janna Waite and his son, Thomas Waite. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard A. Waite, his brothers, Michael and William Waite and his sister, Carole Waite.Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-6pm at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home at 6:00pm. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019