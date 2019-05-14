Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Waite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold M. "Arnie" Waite

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold M. "Arnie" Waite Obituary
Unionville, CT Arnold M. Waite, 82, died peacefully on May 12, 2019 at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven.Arnie was born on July 19, 1936 a son of the late Arnold B. and Ethel (Yanosy) Waite. He grew up on Hoadley Street in Naugatuck, and he and his family attended Hillside Covenant Church. He began working at Talevi's Furniture Store in Naugatuck and remained in the furniture business his entire career, retiring from J.C. Penney. Arnie was U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran, a member of the Wheeler Plainville Y.M.C.A., a member of the Lions Club and a member of the Burlington Men's Club. He was a loyal N.Y. Giants, N.Y. Yankees and UConn Huskies fan. Arnie was an avid horseracing fan who especially loved his annual trips to Saratoga Racetrack. Arnie is survived by his daughter, Janna Waite and his son, Thomas Waite. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Richard A. Waite, his brothers, Michael and William Waite and his sister, Carole Waite.Calling hours will be Thursday from 4-6pm at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home at 6:00pm. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now