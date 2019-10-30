Home

Curran-Jones Funeral Home - Agawam
745 Cooper Street
Agawam, MA 01001
413-781-7766
Arnold Craven
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Curran-Jones Funeral Home
745 Cooper Street
Agawam, MA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:45 PM
Curran-Jones Funeral Home
745 Cooper Street
Agawam, MA
Arnold R. Craven Jr.


1954 - 2019
Agawam, MA & Kaohsiung, Taiwan - Arnold R Craven Jr. 65, (Arnie) passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 after a valiant yearlong battle with lung cancer. Born in Springfield, MA., he was the son of the late Arnold R Craven Sr and Ruth (Burke) Craven. He graduated from Cathedral High School and for most of his life he was a resident of Enfield, CT and Agawam, Ma. For the last 6 years he lived in Taiwan to be closer to his business, Phillips Fasteners. He leaves 3 children to treasure his memory. Justine Craven-Goetz and her husband Matthew of Marlborough, MA, Arnold R Craven III of Atlanta, GA and William R Craven and his wife Brianna of East Haven, CT. He leaves two sisters Alice M Babcock and her husband James of West Springfield and Jean M Dufresne and her husband Charles of Suffield, CT. Four grandchildren Margaret and Zachary Goetz and Isabella and Violet Craven along with nieces and a nephew. He will be missed by his lifelong friend, John Gallagher. Together they truly enjoyed life. Arnie spent most of his work life in the business of manufacturing and selling deck screws. After obtaining 3 patents for his design of Deck Mate screws, he became President of Phillips Fasteners. He had built a factory in Taiwan to ensure production of his product to meet market demand. He has left the success of this popular deck screw as his lasting legacy. Arnie loved spending time on his boat with family and friends. He especially loved fishing for Wahoo from his home in West Palm Beach, Florida or in Abaco Bahama under the expert guidance of Captain Joe. The calling hours will be Saturday November 2nd at the Agawam Curran-Jones Funeral Home from 2:00 to 5:00 pm with a closing service at 4:45 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Baystate Hospice, 50 Maple St., Springfield, MA 01102 For more information please go to curranjones.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
