Arnold Sbarge was born February 20th, 1931 in New York City, to Manya and Samuel Sbarge, Russian immigrants who settled in Plainfield, New Jersey. Arnold attended local schools, distinguishing himself as an outstanding student, and also by becoming the youngest person, at the age of 14, to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. He went to Harvard on a Math scholarship, received his B.A. in 1952, followed by an M.A. in English at Columbia University, pursuing interests in Irish literature and playwriting. He served as a medic in the Army during the Korean War, after which he earned a J.D. at the University of Connecticut Law School, which he attended at night while working during the day. During his lifetime, he was involved in several law firms, retiring in time to enjoy some travel before being felled by Alzheimer's. He cared deeply about social justice and was happy to have contributed his part to the founding of the Connecticut Savings and Loan Association, established in 1967 to provide fairer borrowing opportunities to the Hartford community at that time. Although intellectual and introspective, he was also a great outdoorsman, a skilled camper, and a tireless hiker. He loved music, especially all forms of Jazz. He liked to make espresso coffee to share with friends. Photography was an important hobby to him. He took beautiful pictures of animals in Kenya. He was a most unusual person! Arnold died July 15, 2020. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Anne Sbarge. Three children: Michael Sbarge and his wife Annalisa, Brenda and husband David Parrella, Suzanne and husband Rufus Cohen, as well as five grandchildren: Samuel and Rose Farrell, Reuben, David, and Emma Sbarge. His family remembers him as a loyal and non-judgemental person with a great sense of humor. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of the McAuley and Saint Mary Home of the Mercy Community for their compassionate care which gave Arnold's last years the best quality time possible. Special loving thanks to his splendid aides Nordia, Helena, and Krissie. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Artists Collective: 1200 Albany Ave, Hartford, CT, 06112 or to the Alzheimer's Association
of CT: 200 Executive Boulevard S, #4B, Southington, CT, 06489