1/2
Arthur A. Bartley Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur A. Bartley, Sr., 90, of New Britain, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Bel-Air Manor in Newington. He was the widower of Barbara (McCurry) Bartley who passed away on Nov. 13, 2010. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Arthur and Emily (Schlotterbeck) Bartley. Arthur was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly employed as a foreman at the New Britain Parks Department before retiring. Arthur was a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, cribbage, setback and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Surviving are a son, Arthur A. Bartley Jr. and his wife Sandra; two daughters, Deborah J. Marturano and her husband James, Susan L. Gilbert and her husband Andrew; a brother, Robert Bartley and his wife Antoinette; two sisters, Marlene Wennberg and her husband Thorsten, and Lenore Bartley; and a sister in law, Kathy Bartley. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jason Marturano, Thomas Marturano, Andrew Gilbert Jr., James Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, and Taylor Bartley; and eight great-grandchildren, Ella, Aaliyah, Kylie, Lacey, Quinn, Declan, Evelyn, and Cecelia. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann Bartley, and by a brother, Donald Bartley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Burial, with military honors, will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9 AM until the time of the services. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans. Please share a memory of Arthur with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the family. I have fond childhood memories of Uncle Artie. So very sorry for your loss.
Rebecca McCurry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved