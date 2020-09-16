Arthur A. Bartley, Sr., 90, of New Britain, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Bel-Air Manor in Newington. He was the widower of Barbara (McCurry) Bartley who passed away on Nov. 13, 2010. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Arthur and Emily (Schlotterbeck) Bartley. Arthur was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War. He was formerly employed as a foreman at the New Britain Parks Department before retiring. Arthur was a member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing, cribbage, setback and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Surviving are a son, Arthur A. Bartley Jr. and his wife Sandra; two daughters, Deborah J. Marturano and her husband James, Susan L. Gilbert and her husband Andrew; a brother, Robert Bartley and his wife Antoinette; two sisters, Marlene Wennberg and her husband Thorsten, and Lenore Bartley; and a sister in law, Kathy Bartley. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jason Marturano, Thomas Marturano, Andrew Gilbert Jr., James Gilbert, Emily Gilbert, and Taylor Bartley; and eight great-grandchildren, Ella, Aaliyah, Kylie, Lacey, Quinn, Declan, Evelyn, and Cecelia. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann Bartley, and by a brother, Donald Bartley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Burial, with military honors, will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9 AM until the time of the services. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
