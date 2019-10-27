Home

1929 - 2019
Arthur A. Côté Obituary
Arthur 'Jules' Côté passed away in Avon, CT October 13, 2019 at 90 years of age. Born in Grand Isle, Maine May 5th, 1929 he was a recent resident of Unionville, CT and lived in Bristol, CT for many years. In 1972 he and his family moved to Montmagny, Qc where he was a successful business owner and co-founder of Ressort Québec Spring. He is reunited with his beloved wife Jeannine Langevin who passed away September 7, 1979. He is survived by his children Ron (Lucie Tremblay), Susan (Roger Porter) and Lisa (Steve Schellenbach), his grandchildren Michaël, Bryan, Alexandre, Justine and Rohan, his great grandchildren, Nathan and Jayden, as well as many brothers (in law), sisters (in law), nieces and nephews living in the Hartford area and Maine. He is also survived by his long-time companion Georgine Cloutier of Unionville, CT and her children and grandchildren. A Memorial will be held at Salon Funéraire Boulanger, 31 ave de la Fabrique, Montmagny, Qc, on Saturday, November 30th at 1:30PM. Mass will follow at 3:30PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
