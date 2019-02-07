Arthur A. Francione, 87, of South Windsor beloved husband of the late Molly Francione, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of the late Nicola and Lisaura (Carulli) Francione. He was a resident of South Windsor, for over 35 years. After emigrating from Italy in 1949, he settled in the Hartford area. In the years following, he brought the rest of his siblings and family members from Italy. He leaves behind his three beloved sons and their families. Nicholas and Louise Francione (Manchester, CT) and their daughter Brei (Orlando, FL), Michael Francione (Coventry, CT) and his daughter Krystal (Port St. Lucie, FL) and son Tony (CA) and David and Suzanne Francione and their daughter Abigail and son Alexander of Needham, MA.He was a machinist by trade but enjoyed working with his hands and built 8 houses, while making homemade wine (even though tough to drink!) and harvesting fresh vegetables from his backyard garden. There was no food that he couldn't grow or anything he couldn't make out of wood or steel! He also tried his hand at his own restaurant in the 60s called Art's Pizza Hut. He did whatever it took to make life easier for his family. His five grandkids (Brei, Tony and Krystal, Alex and Abby) will miss his homemade oatmeal cookies, pasta and meatballs along with many other Italian traditions they learned from their Grandpa. He always tried to make as many of their school and sporting events as possible. None of his grandchildren could walk through his kitchen door without escaping a big hug and kiss.Arthur also leaves his four sisters, Adelgisa Pugliese of Wethersfield and, Linda Manocchio of Newington, Norma Francione of Bloomfield, and May Mattioli and her husband Gaetano of Lake Mary, FL; two brothers, Al Francione and his wife Leslie of Rocky Hill and Charlie Francione and his wife Carol of Rocky Hill and their respective families, along with 31 nieces and nephews and 29 great nieces and nephews from both his and his wife's family, including his sister-in-law, Rose Eanniello of Torrington, who he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his brother Araldo Francione. His family will receive friends on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2019, 12:30pm directly at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Rd., South Windsor. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.carmonfunerlahome.com for online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary