Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Center Cemetery
1405 Boston Turnpike
Coventry, CT
Arthur A. Olsen Obituary
Arthur A. Olsen, 92, of Vernon, CT, passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born in Coventry, CT on October 8, 1927 to the late Arthur H. Olsen and Elsie Olsen. He is survived by his nephews James and Alan, and nieces Beverly, Janice, and Caroline. He will be missed by all, but fondly remembered from all the fun family times over the many years we had together. Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM for a graveside service at Center Cemetery located at 1405 Boston Turnpike in Coventry. For online condolences please visit http://www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
