Arthur Benjamin Johnson Skip, a good man, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Haddam, CT. He was 82, the beloved husband of Barbara and son of Benjamin Butler Johnson and Josephine Valigursky Johnson of North Canton, CT. Skip was an outdoorsman: a trapper, hunter, fisherman, skier, with energy, determination and a need for speed. He rarely missed his children's activities: Ridgefield soccer games, Indian Guides and American Field Service events. He loved a good horse show anywhere. He was a fundraiser for the San Pedro and Peninsula YMCA and a Friend of Hammonasset, who worked both tree and flower sales. Skip attended Canton schools and Ward School of Electronics, now the University of Hartford. He worked for several computer companies, including 33 years with Scientific Data Systems and Xerox Corporation. He was honorably discharged from the Connecticut National Guard. He leaves his wife, Barbara, daughters Barbara D. Johnson and Elizabeth Johnson of Dallas, Pamela Gillespie (James) of Lebanon, and son, Jay K Johnson (Molly) of Fairfield. Grandchildren: Benjamin, Kevin, Danielle, Shannon, Cassandra, Daisy, Kieran and Clayton, as well as nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters: Elizabeth, Sara, Mary, Lavinia, and Margaret. A gathering of family and friends will be held later this summer. A sincere thank you to Safe Harbor Memory Care at the Saybrook at Haddam and to Yale Pathology and ADRU. To share a memory of Skip or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, in Centerbrook.





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019