Arthur Bolzilia Henderson, 82, peacefully passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at his home in Hartford, CT. He was born September 14, 1936 in Lawrence Park, St. Ann, Jamaica to the late Cyril Henderson and Hilda James. He had a generous and caring heart and lovingly helped many throughout his life. Arthur will be forever remembered by his children Dr. Doreen Henderson Crawford, Sharmae Henderson, Victor Henderson, Sondra Henderson Williams, Stephanie Henderson, Arthur Henderson, Jr., Dexter Henderson, Valerie Henderson, Rosalind Henderson Nash, Latroy Oliver and Neisha Malcolm; daughter-in-law Shirley and sons-in-law Eddie Williams, Joseph Thompson and Anthony Nash; siblings William Henderson and Douglas Henderson. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. He is predeceased by his son Alton Henderson and siblings Jack Henderson, Hazel Henderson, Lloyd Henderson and Verna Henderson. A wake will take place on Friday, February 22, 2018 from 6:00PM–8:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby St., Bloomfield, CT. A celebration of Arthur's life will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 9:00AM, also at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT.