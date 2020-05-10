Arthur Brooks French
Arthur Brooks French died peacefully of COVID 19 on May 4, 2020 at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Maryland. at the age of ninety two. He last resided at the Bel Air Health and Rehab Center over the past year. Art is survived by his daughter, Debbie Schuman (George), son Tom French (Lynne), and daughter Jackie French (Patricia Anbro). He is also survived by grandsons, Michael Schuman (Lindsay), TJ French (Julie), Patrick Schuman (Daria), and Ryan Schuman (Erin). Also by his great grandchildren, Macie, Carson, Emilia, Willow, Whitley, and Levi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Milliot French and daughter Linda French. Art was born in 1927 in Vernon, Connecticut to Edwin and Barbara French. He graduated from Kingswood School in West Hartford, Connecticut in 1945. He was a member of the Varsity football team that went undefeated and unscored upon during his senior year. He served in the United States army at the conclusion of WWII while stationed in Japan. Upon his return he attended and graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a BA degree. He married Marjorie Milliot in 1950 and began a career in sales with Owens Corning Fiberglass. After moving to Doylestown, Pennsylvania in 1967 he continued his career with Wiremold which led him to Bel Air, Maryland in 1969. He retired in 1992. Art was a kind and caring man loved by many. "Make it a great day" was his motto. He took tremendous joy in his children and grandchildren, and was fortunate to spend time with his great grandchildren as well. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching televised sports. He always loved the weekends when he could attend his grandchildren's sporting events and enjoyed watching televised sports. Art and Marjorie's favorite vacation destination was Sebago Lake in Maine. He will truly be missed.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
May 9, 2020
Art was a great guy who always thought of others. My guess is hes playing football or baseball right now! May love surround you on all sides.
Jacqueline Ferris
Friend
May 8, 2020
I met Art at Sebago Lake in Maine. He was a charming ,witty man with an infectious smile. He made me feel like a member of the family. He was truly an inspiration and a role model for those lucky enough to live to 92 with a positive attitude. He will be missed by his incredible family and friends. I will be forever grateful to him for bringing Jackie, my longtime friend and colleague into this world.
Susan Sitek
Friend
May 8, 2020
Art {Grampy} was one of the nicest people I have ever met. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say. I will miss his insight on baseball and football. Great man
Pete Grippi
Friend
