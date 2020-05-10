Arthur Brooks French died peacefully of COVID 19 on May 4, 2020 at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air, Maryland. at the age of ninety two. He last resided at the Bel Air Health and Rehab Center over the past year. Art is survived by his daughter, Debbie Schuman (George), son Tom French (Lynne), and daughter Jackie French (Patricia Anbro). He is also survived by grandsons, Michael Schuman (Lindsay), TJ French (Julie), Patrick Schuman (Daria), and Ryan Schuman (Erin). Also by his great grandchildren, Macie, Carson, Emilia, Willow, Whitley, and Levi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Milliot French and daughter Linda French. Art was born in 1927 in Vernon, Connecticut to Edwin and Barbara French. He graduated from Kingswood School in West Hartford, Connecticut in 1945. He was a member of the Varsity football team that went undefeated and unscored upon during his senior year. He served in the United States army at the conclusion of WWII while stationed in Japan. Upon his return he attended and graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut with a BA degree. He married Marjorie Milliot in 1950 and began a career in sales with Owens Corning Fiberglass. After moving to Doylestown, Pennsylvania in 1967 he continued his career with Wiremold which led him to Bel Air, Maryland in 1969. He retired in 1992. Art was a kind and caring man loved by many. "Make it a great day" was his motto. He took tremendous joy in his children and grandchildren, and was fortunate to spend time with his great grandchildren as well. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching televised sports. He always loved the weekends when he could attend his grandchildren's sporting events and enjoyed watching televised sports. Art and Marjorie's favorite vacation destination was Sebago Lake in Maine. He will truly be missed.



