Arthur C. Masse, 90, of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Dorilda (Francoeur) Masse, passed away on April 8, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1929, in Winslow, ME; son of the late Cyril and Adele (Laliberte) Masse. Arthur proudly served his country in the Army as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was employed as a Master Carpenter and retired from Aetna. He enjoyed fishing but his true passion was woodworking. He crafted several Canadian rocking chairs, furniture pieces for his family, and his greatest pride was his canoe that he completed after retirement. He is survived by his children, John Masse and his wife Susan of Broad Brook, Alan Masse and his wife Sally of Manchester and James Masse of Broad Brook; 5 grandchildren, Jessica Falco and her husband Seth, Christopher Masse and his wife Renay, Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Christopher, Robert Masse, Nicholas Masse, and Tyler Masse; 4 great-grandchildren, Braydon, Corbyn, and Eastyn Falco and Sofie Masse; a dear friend and neighbor "Aunt Avie" and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Delores Norton and Joan Barrows. Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. family and friends can view the service on line at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/77232644. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Make A Wish America, Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. Please visit, carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020