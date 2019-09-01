Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Jacob Cemetery
Hurlbut Road
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael's home
1 Washington Avenue
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael's home
1 Washington Avenue
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Cohen, 87, of Old Lyme, beloved husband of the late Irene (Supovitz) Cohen, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Hartford, son of the late Abraham and Ida (Weisman) Cohen, he graduated from Weaver High School in 1951 and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He raised his family in West Hartford, wintering in Delray Beach, FL, and spending summers at Old Colony Beach, Old Lyme, since 1969. His professional life was spent in sales with Wise Smith, Sage Allen, and retired from the US Postal Service. He met his late wife Irene at the former Bond Hotel, and they spent their 59-year marriage traveling and cruising the world. He leaves his sons Michael Cohen of Old Lyme with whom he made his home and Andrew Cohen and his wife Felicia of Wethersfield and Vero Beach, FL; and grandsons Drew and Jason Cohen and Felicia's son Sam Kane. Besides his wife Irene he was predeceased by brothers Morton and Jacob Cohen. A graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 11 AM at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Hurlbut Road, West Hartford. Shiva will be observed at Michael's home, 1 Washington Avenue, Old Lyme from 4-8 PM both Tuesday and Wednesday. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El at Old Colony Beach, 32 Gorton Avenue, Old Lyme, CT 06371. The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
Download Now