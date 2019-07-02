Mr. Arthur Dukes III, born on July 20, 1937 in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Angeline Coleman -Dukes (Dawson GA) and the late Arthur Dukes Jr.( Cuthbert GA), passed away at age 81 on June 16, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. Arthur served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1957 in the Korean War. He was a 17 year resident of the Holiday Retirement Home located at 39 Highland St. West Hartford CT. Arthur was preceded in death by his son, Arthur Dukes IV; and sister, Elizabeth Dukes Cox. Arthur is survived by his sons, Robert Dukes and Alonzo Dukes; daughters, Delores Matthew's Dukes and Crystal Dukes; brothers, Robert Dukes and Richard Dukes ( Joyce ); sisters, Delores Hendley Johnson, Gloria Dukes Brown ( Haines ), and Virginia Grant. Arthur leaves behind 16 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arthur also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family members may attend the Funeral Home Service, officiated by Mrs. Belinda Ledbetter Plummer, on Saturday, July 6 at 9 AM. Calling hours will be from 8AM-9AM located at Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home 318 Burnside Ave. East Hartford CT 06108. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.Newkirk&Whitney.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019