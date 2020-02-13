Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:45 PM
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
Arthur E. Page Sr.


1940 - 2020
Arthur E. "Pugsy" Page, Sr., 79, of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Vernon, peacefully passed away with his caring family by his side on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Florida. Arthur was the loving husband of over 58 years of Jane E. (Peralli) Page. Born in Hartford on December 16, 1940, a son of the late Wilder and Antoinette (Gaboury) Page, he had resided in Windsor for most of his life while spending the winter and other months in Florida for the past 21 years. Prior to his retirement, Arthur was employed for 30 years by the Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) retiring as a Supervisor. He was a member of the MDC Men's Club and a former member of the Knights of Columbus #3181 Bishop Council in Windsor. Arthur enjoyed golfing and was very talented with crafts and art, often making various decorations out of PVC pipes, bottles, and aluminum cans. Most of all, he was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his entire family and friends. In addition to his devoted wife Jane, Arthur is survived by his two beloved children: daughter, Joy A. O'Brien and her husband, Keith, of South Windsor; son, Arthur E. "Artie" Page, Jr. and his wife, Arlyn, of Vernon; six cherished grandchildren, Sean O'Brien and his wife, Kassandra, of South Windsor, Samuel Gonzalez of Columbia, Paige Bruun and her husband, Brandon, of South Windsor, Rebekah Gonzalez of Columbia, Armand Lagueras of Vernon and Amanda Lagueras; one adored great-granddaughter, Macklin O'Brien of South Windsor; a sister, Janet Scavetta of Wethersfield; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Arthur's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday afternoon (February 18, 2020) from 3 – 6 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. A tribute celebrating Arthur's life will be at 5:45 pm Tuesday at the funeral home chapel. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 13, 2020
