Arthur E. Richter, 71, of New Britain, husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Abucewicz) Richter, passed away Saturday (July 11, 2020) surrounded by his family at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain. A lifelong New Britain resident, Art was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1967, and graduate of Porter and Chester Institute for drafting and design. He worked as a Sheet Metal Worker and Draftsman locally until his retirement. Art was raised at South Church in New Britain; was a former member of the New Britain City Planning Committee, and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union. Besides his wife Betty, he leaves three daughters, Lisa Richter of New Britain; Amy Ashmore of Southington; and Jessica Medina and her husband Luis of New Britain; six grandchildren, Kayla Richter; Jasmine, Kaitlyn and Idalis Medina; Hailey and Tyler Ashmore; his brother and sister in law Roger and Susan Abucewicz; his extended family Robert Homar, Ryan Ashmore, April, Dave, Diane and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses on C5, and the doctors and staff at the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Center for all their care. Funeral services are Thursday 10AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartford Healthcare Cancer Center, 201 North Mountain Road, Plainville, CT 06062. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com