Arthur F. Galvin, 88, died April 18, 2019 after a short illness. Born in Middletown, CT, he was the son of the late Arthur E. Galvin and Mary C. Galvin. Arthur served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Greenwood 679 during the Korean conflict and was retired from Northeast Utilities. He also served as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a congregant of All Saint Episcopal Church in Ivoryton, CT, and served on the board and as treasurer for many years. Arthur was an avid UConn Women's basketball and Nascar fan, and enjoyed time on the water, especially along the CT shoreline. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and mother of his children, Carol Therrien Galvin, son Steven Patrick Galvin and grandson Michael Churilla. He leaves his daughter Karen Galvin Churilla and partner Steven Surprenant, and grandchildren Matthew Churilla and partner Emily Alston of Washington State, Benjamin Churilla, Caitlin Churilla Surrell and her wife Alyssa Surrell, and great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Alexander Churilla. He also leaves his wife Elizabeth Galvin and his blended family; Christopher Hubert and wife Marion Buice, Nanette and Daniel Alexander, Jennifer Hubert-Cooper and husband Thomas Cooper, grandchildren Amelia Magnano and husband Benjamin Bates, Sarah Waterhouse, Landen Cooper, and great-grandchild Finnley Bates. He was predeceased by Michelle and Harry Waterhouse. He was loved and respected by all, and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street in Centerbrook. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 Main Street in Ivoryton. Burial with the rendering of Full Military Honors will follow in the Centerbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to All Saints Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 578, Ivoryton, CT, 06442, Destroyer Escort Historical Museum, U.S.S. Slater, DE 766, P.O. Box 1926, Albany, NY 12201-1926 or to the United States Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20004-2608. To share a memory of Arthur or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2019