Arthur F. Weingart, 85, born July 7, 1933, died on March 1, 2019, in Hartford, Connecticut. Weingart, a Korean War veteran, is survived by his beloved wife of more than 62 years, Claudette M. (Lambert) Weingart, his son, Jeffrey P. Weingart, grandchildren Emily R. Weingart and Noah R. Weingart, and daughter-in-law, Naomi M. Weingart. Another son, Robert G. Weingart, predeceased him. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, June Birdsall and Joy Sears. The cause of death was complications from a fall.Known to his family and friends as Bud, Weingart was a graduate of the Porter School of Engineering Design in Hartford, now known as the Porter and Chester Institute. He also received extensive training as a machinist and tool maker at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford. Weingart went on to become an accomplished process-designer and estimator in the Hartford-area jet engine manufacturing industry, where he worked for more than 45 years.Bud was born in Newman Grove, Nebraska, the son of Arthur P. Weingart and June (McKibben) Weingart, whose dreams of continuing to farm the McKibben family homestead were upended in the 1930's by a combination of the Great Depression and the severe dust storms that became known as the Dust Bowl. After Bud was born, the family initially moved to East Lansing, Michigan, and then back to the senior Weingart's native Connecticut, initially settling in Hartford, and later in Andover, Connecticut, where Bud and his wife Claudette met, were married, and raised their sons Jeff and Bob.Always dedicated to his family, Bud was a loyal and loving husband, rock-solid provider, and steady role model to his sons. He was an independent and mechanically minded man who could tackle virtually any project by leveraging his engineering insights, creativity, precision, hard work and determination. Bud always inspired his sons to achieve all they could through education, industriousness, and self-reliance. While he will be sorely missed by his family and friends, the vivid, meaningful memories Bud left behind will forever be a blessing and comfort to all who knew him.A memorial service will be held at 12:30 on Tuesday, March 5th, at the First Congregational Church of Vernon, 695 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bud's memory may be made to The Salvation Army through its Web site located at https://ctri.salvationarmy.org/SNE/MemorialGifts.





