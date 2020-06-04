Arthur "Jack" Gauthier, 94, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. He was predeceased by his wife Isabel Lorraine Gauthier, who passed away in 2014. Born in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Pierre and Myrtle (Walder) Gauthier. Jack was a former Ludlow, MA, resident before moving to New Britain in 1952. He was employed at Eastern Tool and Die before retiring. Jack was also a lifeguard who taught swimming in his younger days. He was a member of Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church, and Timberlin Men's Club in Berlin. Jack enjoyed golfing, cribbage, pinocle, and most card games. Surviving are his five children, Mark Gauthier and his wife Janne of Farmington, Lisa Gauthier of Plainville, Denise Gauthier of New Britain, Paul Gauthier of New Britain, and Lori DiLoreto and her husband Mark of Berlin; seven grandchildren, Lauren Gauthier, Brittany Gauthier and Arianna Gauthier, Heather Lohr and her husband Joshua, Shaun Gauthier and his wife Kelley, Kayla Gauthier and her fiancé Michael Perno, and Samuel Deiwert. He also leaves a niece, Deborah Hellings; a nephew, Brian Victor and two little guys, James and Jax DiLoreto, who brought him great joy with their many visits. Jack's greatest joy was his family of which he was very proud. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to have met him. Calling hours will be held on Monday morning, June 8th, from 9-11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Visitors paying respects are asked to wear masks or facial coverings in keeping with social distancing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church; a private burial in St. Mary Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Divine Providence Parish, St. Joseph Church, 195 So. Main St., New Britain, CT 06051, the Ryan T. Lee Memorial Foundation, 103 Peter Parley Row, Berlin, CT 06037, or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104. Please share a memory of Jack with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.