Arthur Holcomb "Archie" Harris Jr.
Arthur Holcomb "Archie" Harris, Jr., 87, died Sunday May 31, 2020, at home. Born in New Britain, the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Dillon) Harris, he was a lifelong resident. At an early age, Archie joined his father and brothers in the family business, A. H. Harris and Sons, Inc., as Secretary and Partner, until his retirement in 1993. Archie's passions were his work, golfing with his numerous friends, playing gin rummy, entertaining at parties by playing the piano, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. An avid golfer, Archie was a member of the Shuttle Meadow Country Club, a member emeritus of the Board of CT State Golf Association, Past President and member of the Junior-Senior Golfing Society of CT, and a member of the CT State Senior Golf Association. In addition to golf, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree and a lifetime member of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. Archie is survived by his wife of over 67 years Norma (Vance) Harris, their children, Vance and Sally Harris of Wethersfield, Suzie and Kevin McCabe of Berlin, Tricia Harris and Betty Bourret of Smithfield, RI, Paul and Ellen Harris of Unionville, Philip and Jenny Harris of Burlington, NC, and Amy and Peter Ponte of Beaufort, SC; 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Therese Ann and three brothers, Robert E. Harris, Roderick R. Harris and Richard D. Harris. Funeral services will be private with burial in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Hospital of Central Connecticut, Development Office, PO Box 100, New Britain, CT 06050 or online at https://thocc.org/giving. The family gives special thanks to doctors, nurses and staff at Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 3, 2020.
1 entry
June 3, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
