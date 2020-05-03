Arthur J. Charbonnier, age 86, passed away on April 28, 2020, at the home he built in Colchester, with his beloved family by his side. He was born on August 8, 1933 in a farmhouse on Old Mill Rd., in Middletown, CT. He was the son of the late Henry and Margaret (Ruimerman) Charbonnier. Arthur attended grammar school in Cromwell and graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1951, where he played baseball during his high school years. He was especially proud that nine days after turning 18 years old, he entered the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. He served honorably for four years. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal and various other ribbons and was honorably discharged in 1955. He married his beloved wife Dorothy Rau and the couple moved to Colchester in 1964 where they made their home and raised their family of six children. They shared 51 years of marriage before Dorothy predeceased him. Arthur was a self-employed contractor and took over a concrete business in 1979. In the mid 1980's, his son Arthur (Buddy), took over the business so he could pursue other job opportunities. He was a Clerk of Works of the following: Chaplin Elementary School, Colchester Town Hall, Franklin Elementary School, Town of Portland for the conversion of Central School to Town Hall and conversion of Town Hall to the Police Station. He was the Construction Superintendent of the Walmart in West Boyleston, MA, Pomfret Elderly Housing and Marlborough Elderly Housing. Arthur was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan since 1946 and during his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in California and played baseball for the Boron Mules, aka 20 Mule Borax Team. He also coached Colchester Little League and American Legion 54 during the late 1970's and early 1980's. Over the years, Arthur remained active in Veteran Affairs. He was Commander of the Colchester American Legion Post 54 for 18 years. During the 1970's, he served for three years as Chairman of the Colchester Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies. He was one of the original members of the Colchester Antique Veteran's and served as their Deputy Commander for eight years. Arthur served on the committee which organized the 275th Celebration of the Anniversary of Colchester. On written order from the State Adjunct General, Arthur was appointed to the State Guard Reserve for Military Funeral Honors Duty for eight years. He was the local representative for the State of Connecticut Soldiers, Sailors and Marine Fund for over 25 years, helping many veterans and their families in times of need. He will be remembered as a hardworking man who was devoted to his family, his friends and his country. He will be sadly missed but remembered with love by his children and their spouses, Deborah Kreder, Lori (Alfred) Wlodarczyk, Susan (Jason) Ledbetter, Christine (Jeffrey) Durkee, Buddy (Debbie) Charbonnier, Lawrence (Dawn) Charbonnier; grandchildren, Michelle Kreder, David Charbonnier, Adam Charbonnier, Keith Charbonnier, Christopher Charbonnier, Kevin Charbonnier, Pamela Maziarz, Richard Wlodarczyk, Richard Cooper, Zachary Cooper, Justin Durkee, Chelsea Charbonnier, Morgan Charbonnier; numerous great grandchildren, extended family members and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Jeffrey Paul Durkee, Jr., his son-in-law, Billy Kreder and his loyal companion, Fonzi 2. Funeral services and a celebration of Arthur's life will take place at a later date to be announced. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 54, 95 Norwich Ave. Colchester CT 06415. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.