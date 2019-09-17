Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Kelley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Kelley Jr. of Harwinton, died September 15th, in Southbury, CT at the age of 96. As a teacher, writer, artist and voracious reader, he inspired and guided his students and friends, but most particularly influenced his three nieces Penelope Kirchofer, Betsey Koehler, Kelley Carter, and nephew, Howard Fenn, Jr. Arthur was a veteran of WWII, serving as navigator on a B24 in the Army Air Corp., and remained close, lifelong friends with his crew. A graduate of Middlebury College and Yale University, Arthur taught for many years at Wilbraham Academy in Wilbraham, MA. He then pursued his interests in painting and writing, and worked with the Kelley Transit Co. as a tour coordinator. In addition to his nieces and nephews, and their spouses, he will also be missed by 6 great-nephews and 3 great-grand nephews. Interment will be private, but a celebration of his life will follow in October. In honor of his memory, donations may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. To send online condolences to the family, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.