PORTER'S FUNERAL HOME
111 Chamberlain Highway
Kensington, CT 06037-1920
(860) 223-0981
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Church
Arthur J. Roberts, 68, of Berlin, husband of Lynne M. Roberts, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Southington, he was a Berlin resident for 42 years. He was formerly employed as a truck driver at Overnight and as a carpenter and furniture maker, working for Hitchcock Chair Company, Town and Country, before retiring. Arthur was a member of St. Paul's Church. He enjoyed camping, boating and many woodworking projects. Surviving are his wife, Lynne M. (Benvie) Roberts; his children, Jessica Pride and her husband Misha of South Portland, ME, Patrick Roberts and his fiancée Jamie Pryor; and Eileen Oxton and her husband Jonathan of Berlin; his mother, Anna Roberts of Meriden; his eleven brothers and sisters, Mary, Caroline, Ruth, Kathy, Paul, George, Stephen, Anna, Joseph, Jimmy, and Tommy; his grandchildren, Lucy Pride, Jonathan "Jack" Oxton Jr., and Charlotte Pride; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Shannon Roberts; his father, Arthur C. Roberts; his father in law, George C. Benvie; his mother in law Emily T. Benvie; and by two grandchildren, Oliver Pride and Mikaela Oxton. Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 4-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy., Kensington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 AM at St. Paul's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Healing 4 Heroes, P.O. Box 2116, Peachtree City, GA 30269. Please share a memory of Arthur with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 9, 2020
