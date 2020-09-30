Arthur James, 82, passed away in Oklahoma City, OK., on September 16, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born St. Peter Parrish, Antigua on January 23, 1938, the son of Mary Joseph & Theophilus James. Arthur's career as a chef took him around the globe. He lived in St. Croix, The Virgin Islands, and for over a decade in Norway before settling in Hartford, CT. He worked for the former Beth Hillel Synagogue of Bloomfield for over 20 years. Arthur leaves six children: Doreen James of Texas; Vanetta James of Oklahoma (with whom he made his home); Ricardo (Michelle) James and Enrique (Alicia George) James of St. Croix; Cathleen (Oyvinn Eriksrud) James and Ingerid (Sjur Eriksrud) James of Norway. He is also survived by a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Arthur's life was held on September 27 in Oklahoma City. Donation in Arthur's memory may be made to Abe Morrison Dinner Fund at the Emanuel Synagogue 160 Mohegan Dr. West Hartford, CT 06117 May his memory be for a blessing.



