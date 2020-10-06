Arthur Joseph McKinney, 97, of Berlin Connecticut died at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was married to the love of his life, Constance L. McKinney, for 59 1/2 years before her passing on August 1, 2003. He was born in New York City to Milford H. and Nettie M. McKinney. After WWII, he lived most of his life in East Hartford before moving to Berlin. After high school, he continued his education at Pratt Institute where he studied Architectural Engineering before transferring to the University of Hartford in 1942. His education was interrupted by WWII. From 1943-1946 he served in the Army 843rd Anti-aircraft Artillery Auto Weapons Battalion and the 397th Air Service Squadron, 14th Air Force, better known as the Flying Tigers stationed in China, Burma and India. After the war he was employed by Hartford Empire Company and in 1950 joined the Metropolitan District Commission, Bureau of Public Works as Senior Engineer. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of CT. He retired with 35 years from MDC in 1986. Arthur was a Mason in good standing from 1957 to the present and achieved the high honor of being a 32nd degree Mason. He belonged to Lafayette Lodge #100, Pythagoras Chapter #17 (Royal Arch Masons), Wolcott Council #1 (Royal and Select Masons), Washington Commandery #1 (K.T.), Connecticut Priory #28 (KYCH), St. Andrews Conclave, Red Cross of Constantine, Apostle's Tabernacle (HRAKTP), Grand Masters A, Nathan Hale Council #78 (AMD), Sovereign Masters, Knight Masons of the USA, Sovereign College of North America, Royal Order of Scotland, Senate of the Thirty (Virginia). Also a VIII degree member of Connecticut College (SRICF). He was also a member of Valley of Hartford (AASR), Connecticut Consistory (SPRS), Oak Lodge of Perfection. He received the Arthur M. Brown 33rd degree Meritorious Service Award in 1980 and Coroneted an Illustrious 33rd degree (Sovereign Grand Inspector General) of the Supreme Council (AASR) for the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, September 30, 1981. Member of Sphinx Temple, AAONMS and Tehran Shrine Club of Northern Connecticut. He was also a descendant of the poet Robert L. Frost. He leaves three daughters, Gale Peck and James T. Hart, Jr of Rocky Hill, Wendy and Stephen Michaud of Bronxville, NY, Pamela and Scot Jackson of Fayetteville, NC. Three grandchildren, Connie and Bob Nazzaro of Marlborough, Amy and Frank Chamberlain of East Hampton and Arthur McKinney of Centerville, MA. Five great grandchildren, Christopher Lander and Camila of CA, Brandon and Giannina Murzyn of Rocky Hill, Johnathan and Joshua Chamberlain of East Hampton, Eliza McKinney of Centerville, MA and Caden McKinney of KY. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Virginia Jones, brother Milford McKinney and grandson Jason McKinney. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 13 from 2-4 p.m. at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. Funeral service will be private with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.