On Nov. 14, 2020, our father, Arthur K. Hansen, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 97. He was escorted to Valhalla (Heaven) by the love of his life, Ruth, and his daughter Randi. Once there, he was reunited with his brothers-in-law, extended family and many friends. Born April 15, 1923, in Haugesund, Norway, he emigrated to America with his mother Julia and sister Else at the age of 5 after his father, Henrik, was lost at sea. Arthur became an America citizen upon being drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He served in the 10th Mountain division, 99 Infantry Battalion, also known as the Viking battalion or Norwegian ski troops. Art was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, Army Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with silver battle star, World War II Victory medal and Army of Occupation with Germany clasp. He was honored with The Belgian Fourragere in 2017 for his participation in Belgium's Freedom. His greatest honor came from the King of Norway with the Norwegian Defense medal in 2013 for his service to liberate Norway. Art met his wife Ruth, through her brothers, John and Paul, his childhood friends. Ruth and Art raised their family in Newington. They enjoyed the casino and traveling, going to many a place far and away. Both Art and Ruth were heavily involved in the NARFE organization, having served in multiple positions and capacities. They were married for 56 years until her passing in 2006. Art proudly worked for the U.S. Post Office and was prouder that he was retired longer than he worked. He was an avid walker and could be seen around town – the man who whistled and always had a walking stick in his hand. His life was filled with hardship and happiness. Through it all, he was a prince, earning him the nickname of Mr. Charming. He was also a flirt. If you looked up dirty old man in the dictionary, you would find his picture, a title he embraced, but he was actually harmless. He leaves his daughters, Paula and Kriss with her husband, Jim, to cherish all the memories and adventures he took us on. Whether it was a trip to some faraway place or galloping after him in the casino. He tortured us by perpetually making us pose for photos and then cutting off our feet or the top of our heads. We got our revenge by sticking out our tongues at the very last moment. He leaves a legacy in his grandchildren, Randi, Shaun and his wife Deanne; Maggie and her husband Tofee; and Kathie and her partner James. His great-grandchildren Michael and his partner Beth, Rita Marie, Conner, Lily Ann and his newest love Thatcher. Even when his memory was slipping, he could always remember Thatcher. Arthur also leaves behind his niece Ellie and her family and good friend Nick. His family wishes to thank the staff at Middlewoods of Newington, and the Burnham and Hitchcock units at Jefferson House for the extraordinary care they provided in his final years. Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held when it is safe for the family to do so. Please raise a glass of Merlot in his honor. The Newington Memorial Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online expression of sympathy for his family, please visit: www.duksa.net
.