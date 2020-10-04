Arthur Pugh, Jr., 72, of Harford, CT departed this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Arthur was born on January 26, 1948 in McKenzie, AL to the late Dewey and Lula Mae (Davison) Pugh. He was a long time City of Hartford Sanitation worker. A Celebration of his life will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 10:00AM-12:00PM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Pugh family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com