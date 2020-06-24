Arthur R. Boettger, Sr. , 95, passed away peacefully at his home in Warren, VT on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Arthur was born on March 28, 1925 in Elmwood, Connecticut. The son of the late Alfred Oscar Boettger and Florence Adelaide Abbott. Arrangements are in the care of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury, VT. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 24, 2020.