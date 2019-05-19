Arthur R. Hube Jr., 74, of Manchester beloved husband of 50 years of the late Ella (Ortolani) Hube died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1944 in Hartford son of the late Arthur R. Hube Sr. and Helen (Seidel) Hube. Artie was a Vietnam veteran proudly serving his country for six years in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement he was employed by the Town of Manchester working at the Manchester Police Department. Artie is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Carl Kjellberg of Raleigh, NC, three nephews and two nieces; Eric Kjellberg of Weston, FL, Steven Kjellberg and his wife Julie and their children Axel & Tess all of Raleigh, NC, Christine Kjellberg and Rick Matthews and their daughter Helena of Apex. NC., Karel Ortolani and Justin Reed and their children Evan, Dylan and Harrison all of Ellington, and Todd Ortolani and Theresa Denis and his children Katelyn and Elisa all of Vernon and his former niece-in-law, Kristin Ortolani of Vernon. A memorial service will be held in June at Concordia Lutheran Church in Manchester at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain for Artie's appreciation for all they did for his beloved wife Ella throughout her illness, or to a . Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019