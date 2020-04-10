|
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, Arthur R. Morin, 86, was called to eternal life at Avery Heights in Hartford. Born on April 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul & Laura Morin, and was a longtime Newington resident. Prior to retirement, he was employed with Wiremold, giving over 30 years of dedicated service. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy (Foley) Morin in 2019, and siblings Emile, Ludger, Edith, & Henry. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his children Karen Rohssler and her husband Mark of East Hartford, Steven Morin of Indianapolis, IN, Alan Morin of Palm Beach, FL, Amy Labbe and her husband Steven of Wethersfield, his siblings Cecile Gendreau , Germaine and husband Arnold Guyette, Theresa and husband James Foster, Antoinette and husband Maynard Malenfant and Augustus Morin. He also leaves his grandchildren Nathan , Andrew, Jennifer, Jesse, & Steven, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be celebrated at a later date, and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at www.curealz.org or 34 Washington Street, Suite 310 Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. To share a memory or words of comfort, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020