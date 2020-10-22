Arthur "Artie" R. Tischofer, Jr, 46, of East Hartford, loving husband of Annette M. (Herbst) Tischofer, passed away peacefully with his caring family by his side on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Born in Hartford on December 21, 1973 he was a lifelong resident of East Hartford. Artie was the beloved son of Angela M. (Montano) Tischofer of East Hartford and the late Arthur R. Tischofer, Sr. Artie was a graduate of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Class of 1992 and attended Norwich University in Vermont. He also attended Porter & Chester Institute in Enfield where he earned a degree in Auto Mechanics. Throughout his career, Artie worked at the former Charlie's Auto & Service in East Hartford with his father, uncle and cousins; Carter Chevrolet in Manchester; Lynch Pontiac in Manchester; and Scranton Chevrolet in Windsor as a Service Writer. His latest place of employment was at Good Year Tire in West Hartford as an Assistant Manager. As a child and young adult, Artie was a Boy Scout and earned the prestigious Eagle Scout with Troop #57 in East Hartford. Artie enjoyed playing darts and billiard pool and participated in several leagues in the Greater Hartford area. He was also an avid loyal fan of the New York Yankees. Most of all, Artie was a devoted and loving husband, son, brother, and uncle who cherished his time with his entire family. Along with his wife Annette and mother, Angela, Artie is survived by his sister, Kim A. Gott and her husband, Jason, of Wethersfield; his mother-in-law, Bettyann (Passarelli) Herbst of Meriden; and a sister-in-law, Monica Hayes of Meriden. He also leaves two nieces, Haley Gott of Wethersfield and Raven Jenkins of Meriden; three nephews, Michael Brown of Meriden, Maalik Brown of Meriden, and Jackson Gott of Wethersfield; his beloved pug dog, "Mimi"; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends. Besides his father, he was predeceased by his father in-law, Arthur J. Herbst, Jr. and brother-in-law, Arthur J. Herbst III both of Meriden. Funeral service celebrating Artie's life will be Saturday (October 24, 2020) at 11 am at the New Life Church, 350 High Hill Road, Wallingford. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Artie's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday morning (October 24th) from 10 – 11 am at the New Life Church. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church on Saturday morning and please wear a face covering and adhere to all regulations. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Artie's name may be made to the American Heart Association
-CT Chapter, 5 Brookside Drive, P. O. Box 5022, Wallingford, CT 06492-5022. The D'ESOPO-East Harford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com
.