Arthur S. Lassow, 80, a lifelong resident of Manchester, died peacefully Monday July 8, 2019 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of Merle (Moses) Lassow. Born on April 22, 1939 in Hartford, he was the son of Herman and Miriam (Barshay) Lassow. Arthur was a graduate of Manchester High School 1957, and attended the University of Connecticut and University of Hartford. He was a survivor of the Great Hartford Circus Fire of July 6, 1944. He frequently retold his story of the fire to many as part of his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS O'Hare Navy Destroyer as a Hospital Corpsman. Arthur started his business career as a Hershey's Sale Representative. He entered the family business of Ellsworth and Lassow, Inc. which was founded in 1931 serving as a Mobil Oil Company distributorship in Manchester. He has been a lifelong member of the Temple Beth Sholom Synagogue now known as Temple Beth Sholom B'nai Israel in Manchester, a Vice-President of the Temple Beth Sholom Memorial Park Cemetery, a past President of the Charter Oak Lodge, B'nai Brith #2181, life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, Friendship Lodge of Mason #145 AF & AM, the Army & Navy Club, American Legion Post #102, and Sphinx Shriner's Omar Club. Arthur was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather uncle and friend. Besides his wife Merle, he is survived by his daughter Hilery and her husband John Slattery, son Brent Lassow and his partner Paul Pierog, two cherished grandchildren, Myriam Lou and Tybal Jaye Slattery, his brother Jeffrey Lassow and his wife Liza Mandel, sister-in-law Marilyn Lassow, four nephews and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his brother Gordon Lassow. A funeral will be graveside on Thursday July 11 at 11:00AM at the Beth Sholom Memorial Park Cemetery on Autumn Street in Manchester with Rabbi Randall Konigsburg officiating. There will also be a Masonic Lodge funeral presentation. Following interment, the family will receive friends for Shiva at Hilery's home in Colchester including an evening service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Temple Beth Sholom B'nai Israel, 400 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, CT 06040. The family expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the care provided to Arthur by the Hearth at Glastonbury and Marcie of Athena Hospice. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, Inc. West Hartford. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 10, 2019