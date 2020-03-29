|
|
Arthur V. Pellerin, October 4, 1944 - March 17, 2020, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Frances Clarke-Pellerin; his daughter, Kyla Dounouk; son, Jacob Dounouk and wife, Holly, and children, Evin, Carly and James; daughter Jennifer Quackenbush and husband, Tom and children, Ethan, Adam and Paul; sister, Joyce Gormley and husband, Jack; and brother Bill Pellerin; and a large number of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Arthur served in the Navy. He retired from CNG in 2014. In light of recent events, the memorial for Arthur will be held at a date to be announced. If you are interested in attending, please email [email protected]
Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 29 to Apr. 10, 2020