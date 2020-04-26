|
|
Arthur Winthrop Barstow age 93, died on Friday, April 17 from complications due to COVID-19. Just weeks ago, he was an active, happy man who went outside to take daily walks, with his walker. Arthur was born in 1927, the seventh child of eight in the Barstow family living on the Barstow Longview Farm along the Connecticut River in Hadley, Massachusetts. His first school was a one room school house in the village of Hockanum where he was fond of saying he was the tallest, brightest student in his one-student class. Arthur was a 1945 graduate of Hopkins Academy, served in the 5th Army Air Corp in the Pacific, and after WWII, went on to graduate with an electrical engineering degree from UMass (1951) and an MBA from American International College. He retired from Northeast Utilities in 1989 after a successful career of generation power planning including projects with Northfield Mountain Power Station and Hydro-Quebec. While waiting for his 18th birthday to enter the service, Arthur met his future wife, Marilyn Louise Moser of Amherst, in the asparagus fields of Hadley. They married in June 1948 and have been married for nearly 72 years. Arthur was a longtime resident of East Granby, CT where he and Marilyn raised their family. For the last 4 years, he was a well cared for resident of East Village Place in East Longmeadow. He is survived by Marilyn, who remains at East Village Place. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren: -Luther&Janine(DesJardin)Barstow, Southwick, MA. (Grandchildren: Ian, Sean&Laurette (Kitchen), Sarah&Tyler Mann. Great grandchildren: Felicity, Blake, Logan and Lexi) -Alan Barstow&Jennifer Clarke, Philadelphia, PA (Grandchildren: John&Alexandra (Videlock) Barstow, Mariah(Barstow)&Christopher Piazza. Great grandchild: Carter) -Larry&Maura(McCallen)Barstow, Littleton, MA (Grandchildren: Erin Barstow&Colin Woodrow, Samuel&Molly (Gustafson), Thomas) -Patricia(Barstow)&Dino Castelli, Windsor, CT Arthur loved the American West and westerns. He took his family on memorable car camping vacations to the Rocky Mountains and the canyons of the southwest. There is not a Louis L'Amour western he has not read three times. His family will always remember the butterscotch candies in the car and his peppermint stick ice cream in the freezer. Arthur was a family man, a member and deacon of the East Granby Congregational Church, and an active community citizen throughout his life. He was an honest caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. A man able to accept others with different values and beliefs. A memorial service will be held in the future when family and friends can gather. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Baystate Health COVID-19 Fund for Greatest Needs, https://www.baystatehealth.org/ , or the Hockanum Historic Village Fund, 12 Barstow Lane Hadley, MA 01035.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020