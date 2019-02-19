Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Kingsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur W. Kingsbury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur W. Kingsbury Obituary
Arthur W. Kingsbury, 66 of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. He was born in Hartford, Ct. to Donald and Eveline (Fournier) Kingsbury. He worked at On Target Utility Service for over 13 years. He was a valued employee, as evidenced by the number of awards and certificates of accomplishments from his employer. He enjoyed spending time on his Grady White fishing boat, but his greatest joy was being with his family. Arthur loved camping, fishing, grilling and the art of gemology. He was predeceased by his father, Donald Kingsbury and his girlfriend of many years, Lisa Giordano. He is survived by his loving sons; Jeremy and Derek Kingsbury, his mother Eveline Kingsbury, two brothers; David , Stephen and sister, Cora Hall; two granddaughters, Kelsea and Kady. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Thursday, February, 21, 2019 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor at 7:00 pm, the family will receive friends starting at 5:00 pm. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
Download Now