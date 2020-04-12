|
|
It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my husband, the love of my life, Arthur Welwood. He died peacefully of congestive heart failure on April 9, 2020. He was a graduate of Brookline High School, Boston University and Yale University School of Music. He taught music for thirty years at CCSU and twenty years at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. A gifted composer, Arthur wrote music for the Hartford Symphony, the New Haven Symphony and the New Britain Symphony. He was also commissioned by Michael Utoff, director of the Hartford Ballet, to write a piece for the company. His compositions were memorable for their romantic haunting quality. The inspiration for his work often came from the poems of Robert Frost, Kabir, Louise Glück, Ernest Dowson and Allen Ginsberg. When he wasn't teaching or writing, he loved hiking, mountain climbing, and puttering around his beloved schoolhouse in Stow, Maine from which the White Mountains could be seen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, June (Sapia) Welwood, his son Christopher Welwood, his daughter Ardith Welwood, his stepdaughters Katie Chien (Michael) and Caroline Franks of West Hartford and his grandchildren Molly, Henry, James and Anna. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Paula and Joseph Marubbio of Northport Long Island and Key West Florida. He is predeceased by his brother John Welwood of Marin County CA. A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, 200 Whitman Avenue, West Hartford CT. Contributions in his name may be sent to A Far Cry, 146 South Street, Jamaica Plain MA 02130. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeenconnecticut.com. Art, I will always love you dearly.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020