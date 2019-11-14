Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farmington Avenue Baptist Church
155 Mountain Road
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farmington Avenue Baptist Church
155 Mountain Road
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Pollard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur William Pollard


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur William Pollard, 92, of West Hartford, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 11, 2019. Arthur was born on February 1, 1927 in Rutherford, New Jersey. He was the beloved son of the late Alice and Joseph Pollard. Arthur graduated from Rutherford High School and was then drafted into the Navy during World War II. When the war ended, Arthur took classes at Fairleigh Dickinson University. He later worked as a salesman and moved to West Hartford, CT where he met his late wife of 48 years, Dolores (Miller) Pollard. Put simply, Arthur was just a wonderful man. He always showed kindness and generosity and did these things with nothing expected in return. His witty sense of humor brought a smile to everyone's face. He was a proud member of the Squires in West Hartford. He loved golf and the Boston Red Sox but nothing meant more to him than his family and faith. He was predeceased by his two brothers Sydney and Joseph. He is survived by his children, James Pollard of West Hartford, Carolyn (Pollard) Herring and her husband Steven Herring of West Chester, Pennsylvania and Rebekah (Pollard) Van De Mark and her husband, Scott Van De Mark of Farmington. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Andrew and Alexis Van De Mark and Matthew and Daniel Herring. Without question, all who have known Arthur were truly blessed. We will celebrate his life on Saturday, November 16 at the Farmington Avenue Baptist Church in West Hartford, CT. Family visitation will be from 10-11 am and a memorial service will follow from 11-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Farmington Avenue Baptist Church, 155 Mountain Road, West Hartford, CT 06107. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -