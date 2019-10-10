Home

Ashley Elisabeth Therrien

Ashely Elisabeth Therrien, 27 of Plainville entered eternal life on October 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her father Jody Vitali, her mother Denise Therrien and her grandmothers Karen Therrien and Maria Vitali. She is survived by her sisters Tiffani Barley, Alyssa Defilio and Riana Clegg, her grandfathers Roland Therrien and Phil Vitali and her aunt Amy Therrien and extended family. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an organization close to your heart.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2019
