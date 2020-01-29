Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Ashley Jordan Stachelek


1997 - 2020
Ashley Jordan Stachelek Obituary
Ashley Jordan Stachelek, a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, left this world unexpectedly at 22 years old on January 26, 2020. Born in Hartford on July 20, 1997, Ashley grew up both in Newington and Enfield attending both high schools respectively. She recently graduated from Porter & Chester Institute with a degree in automotive mechanics. Ashely was a lover of music, animals, and most importantly her family and friends of whom she was fiercely loyal to. We will always remember her infectious smile, quick witted humor and caring personality. If someone needed a friend, she dropped everything to be by their side. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. We ask those reading this to not only remember her beautiful spirit, but to remember to live life to the fullest because it's much too short. Ashley was predeceased by her grandparents Mike and Gail Ryan of Enfield, and her beloved dog Chelsea. She leaves behind her mother Jennifer Ryan of Enfield, father Donald S. Stachelek, Jr. and his wife Angela of Portland, brother and best friend Donny Stachelek III of Wethersfield, sister Aubrey Puzzo and brother Declan Stachelek of Portland, grandparents Don & Lois Stachelek of Wellington, CO, aunts, cousins, and so many amazing friends she loved dearly. Relatives and friends may call for visitation on Thursday, January 30 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00 PM. Burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Ashley's name be directed to the Connecticut Human Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 https://cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ To share a memory or words of comfort with Ashley's family, please visit us at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 29, 2020
